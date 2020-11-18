OnePlus started out making great products at very low prices, and it has continued that trend with its wireless audio products. We called the OnePlus Buds "fantastic $80 AirPods knockoffs", but right now, they're fantastic $1 AirPods knockoffs — that's right, OnePlus is clearing out stock by practically giving away these true wireless earbuds. And that's not all; the Bullets Wireless Z will also be on sale for $1 throughout the day.

Here's the link. This first round of the OnePlus Buds sale started at 11 AM EST. At 12 PM, the Bullets Wireless Z will be $1, if you prefer wireless buds that aren't actually wireless. Then another round of OnePlus Buds will go on sale at 1 PM. The second round of Bullets Wireless Z savings starts at 2 PM.

Needless to say, the stock probably won't last long. It's only good while supplies last, and with the company's' dedicated fanbase, I'm betting that these will sell out quicker than you can queue up your playlist of favorite shopping songs. If you need a refresher on the OnePlus Buds, they sound good, feel comfortable, and offer up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge. You can check out our full review for the complete rundown.

If you're in the market for a new pair of true wireless earbuds, get your fingers prepared for some crazy fast clicking — you won't do any better for your money than this deal.