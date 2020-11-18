The coronavirus pandemic has many of us working from home, often enough cramped over laptops and other small screens, leaving us agonizing for more real estate for all of our windows. That's where Lepow's portable Z1 monitor comes in. It's a portable 15.6-inch display you can use to extend your workspace, but really, you can connect almost anything you could think of to it, including consoles, phones, and even Chromecasts. We teamed up with Lepow to give away three Z1 units.

The Full-HD IPS monitor supports HDR and has both a modern USB Type-C port and a mini-HDMI port, making it easy to connect it to almost anything: laptops, PCs, phones, Playstation, Xbox, Wii, Switch, etc. (a mini-HDMI to HDMI cable is included). Stereo speakers are built-in, and there's even a headphone jack, making the Z1 an excellent fallback when the big screen in the living room is occupied by other family members.

With a thickness of only 0.3 inches and a weight of 1.76 pounds, it's as portable as it can be and should even fit most backpacks comfortably. The included smart cover is made from a durable PU leather exterior, and soft lining on the inside keeps it safe from scratches. A screen protector is also in the box if you want to be extra safe. You can use the display both horizontally and vertically.

If you'd rather buy the Z1 right now, you can do so on Amazon for $158.98 or TikTech for $149.99 with the on-page coupon at each online storefront.

The contest will run from November 13, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on November 18, 2020. Three winners will be selected to receive a Lepow Z1 portable USB-C monitor. This contest is only open to participants in the United States. Good luck!

Lepow Z1 Portable Monitor Giveaway (US)

