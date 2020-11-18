The OnePlus 8T is only a few weeks old, but a deal on the device has already popped up online. B&H Photo's deal of the day offers up an unlocked, 128GB OnePlus 8T plus a pair of OnePlus Buds — all for the price of $629. That's a great deal on a 5G-compatible device with dual-SIM capabilities and some high-quality Bluetooth buds.

As a refresher, the 8T offers the typical high-powered OnePlus spec sheet: Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a large 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 for super speedy juicing. Everything looks nicer on its big 6.55" OLED display, which is HDR10+ certified and refreshes at 120Hz. While its camera system may not rival similar phones from Google or Apple, the quad setup features a 48MP shooter with a 16MP ultra wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens for artsy image captures.

The 8T is compatible with 5G (just not Verizon's high-band network) and has dual-SIM capabilities — rare for a North American model. If the phone wasn't enough at this price, B&H is throwing a free pair of OnePlus Buds into the mix, too. If you weren't among the handful of people who claimed them during today's $1 sale event, this is a great way to pick them up alongside a new daily driver.

Be sure to read over our full review to learn more about what to expect from OnePlus's latest. This deal only lasts until the end of the day, so head over to B&H now and get your order in before the clock strikes twelve.