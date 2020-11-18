This story was originally published and last updated .
When Mozilla launched its completely rewritten Firefox for Android, we found a lot of things to like, but where there is light, there's also shadow. Due to some unfinished APIs, add-on support is severely limited, so as of now, only nine hand-picked extensions are available for Mozilla's mobile browser. The situation is improving a bit with the lastet stable Firefox release, version 83. Ten more add-ons are making their way into the new version of the mobile browser.
The new extensions have been available on the Nightly version of Firefox for a while already. The add-ons in question range from life-enhancers like Video Background Play Fix and Google Search Fixer to tools like password manager Bitwarden and Tomato Clock all the way to content and ad blockers like Ghostery and AdGuard:
Firefox 83 for Android also comes with a few bug fixes and performance improvements. In contrast to it, the desktop version has received a few more exciting changes, including an HTTPS-only mode, pinch-to-zoom (finally!), support for filling out PDFs, JavaScript rendering improvements, and better search. Dive into the desktop release notes if you're curious.
Firefox 83 for Android will start rolling out on the Play Store over the coming weeks. If you're particularly eager to get your hands on the new extensions, you can download the release candidate 2 from APK Mirror. It'll be updated to the stable version automatically once the Play Store rollout reaches your phone.
Let's hope that Mozilla keeps up the good work and will soon offer the full range of add-ons available in its extension repository — the company is currently working on experimental sideloading support for any add-on.
Stable rollout
The article has been updated to reflect that the new add-ons are now available on the stable channel of Firefox 83.
- Thanks:
- Armando
Comments