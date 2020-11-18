Android 11 has been out for a while now, and though things might look pretty similar coming from Android 10, there are plenty of changes inside, from revamped privacy and security to partitioning "conversations" into their own new notification category. Now that you've had some time to play with this latest version and you've read our review, here's the Android Police changelog for Android 11.

Google's revamped Android 11 release timeline, following earlier delays.

Before we dive in, we'd like to thank you: our tipsters and readers. Our job would be so much harder if it weren't for you helping us spot new stuff to look into, and AP ❤️s you.

The Android 11 feature list

Entirely new Android 11 features

Visual tweaks

Privacy and security changes

Modifications to existing features

Under the hood/developer/API changes