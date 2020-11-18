No matter what your app's purpose is, it has to come with dark mode to be in. Thankfully, most apps have been receiving theirs lately, and Craigslist just got updated to feature one. This is particularly interesting, as the service is known for featuring a minimalistic design with mostly white pages.

The new theme has been released with the app's v1.12.0, which just got published on the Play Store. It can automatically adapt to your system settings or be manually configured to always use dark mode. The developers also use true black, which also helps save battery on AMOLED devices.

Surprisingly, the black colors integrate quite well with Craigslist's purple-based theme, making it easy on the eyes no matter which mode you decide to use.