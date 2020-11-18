Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. This week started off strong, though things have settled down a bit. Thankfully I still have a few standouts to share with everyone, including a couple of solid board game adaptations from Marmalade Game Studio, such as Battleship and Clue. I also have an unlock app for Sleep as Android, a well-reviewed alarm clock that sports a sleep cycle tracker. In order to make discover easier, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in green bolded text. So without further ado, here are 30 temporarily free and 24 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games