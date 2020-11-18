Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. This week started off strong, though things have settled down a bit. Thankfully I still have a few standouts to share with everyone, including a couple of solid board game adaptations from Marmalade Game Studio, such as Battleship and Clue. I also have an unlock app for Sleep as Android, a well-reviewed alarm clock that sports a sleep cycle tracker. In order to make discover easier, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in green bolded text. So without further ado, here are 30 temporarily free and 24 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Subscript numeric keypad $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Memorize: Learn Chinese Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sound Sampler $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- English Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- English Tenses $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- English Tenses Big Table $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- English Tenses. Short Course $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Barcode/Qr Scanner Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Paid VPN Pro for Android - Premium Proxy VPN App $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Monster Killer Pro - Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- ShapeOminoes $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- XBar10n - Brain Card Game - New 2020 $1.89 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Food Cutter 3D - Cool Relaxing Cooking game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Retro Mini Game Arena Online $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- [VIP] SweetFly : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Goody Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Amons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Annabelle UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Color Gloss - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rest - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Shimu - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Ring - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Glossy Blue Icons $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $2.59; Sale ends in 1 day
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $1.90; Sale ends in 2 days
- Manual Camera : DSLR - Camera Professional $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hairy Letters $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bloody Roller Coaster VR 18+ $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Supreme Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Limitless - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Perfect Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Square Home Key - Launcher: Windows style $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
