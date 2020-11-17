Google loves to bundle all kinds of perks with its subscriptions, and a free Stadia Premiere Edition worth $100 is the latest generous gift lucky YouTube Premium subscribers can receive in the US and UK. And now, the company has expanded the offer to more countries. A while back, a Google support representative told a Redditor that the promo would be available in Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain starting November 16, 2020, and with that date already passed, the promo is now live in these countries.

Eigible YouTube Premium subscribers in these countries should see a popup in their YouTube app, telling them that they can get a free Stadia Premiere Edition consisting of a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. You might also be able to check your eligibility via this link (https://stadia.google.com/SdFGljSduV5z).

Credit: u/mnkys

A screenshot shared by a UK Twitter user tells us that you have to be a paying Premium member since November 6, so if you thought you could just sign up for the service's free trial right now, you might be out of luck. A Google spokesperson told us that they can confirm that the start and "end date remains the same and as always, *while supplies last."