Smart homes are great — until the inevitable outage occurs. It looks like Nest owners are currently being affected by a behind-the-scenes issue that's impacting a number of products and services including thermostats, Nest Protect devices, and more. The team has issued an update, but there's no ETA for a fix yet.

According to Nest's system status tracker, a number of products and services are experiencing issues, including Nest thermostats, and Nest Protect devices. Logging in to the Nest app and viewing live video from Nest Cams seem to be unavailable as well. It looks like owners of the new Nest Thermostat that uses the Home app to operate seem to be unaffected.

In an update posted Tuesday morning, the company confirmed that it has identified the reason for the outages. Currently, the team is working on a fix for the issue, but there's no timeline on when service will be restored.