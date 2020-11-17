Caring for your lawn can be painstaking, especially if you have a big yard. Thankfully, automatic sprinklers can make this process a lot easier by watering your grass based on a pre-set schedule. Nevertheless, your plants or lawn may not necessarily need to be watered systematically, especially when raining.

To help you save water and money and make your life simpler, Wyze just announced an eight-zone smart sprinkler controller that costs just $50 and can automatically sync with weather data to only water plants when needed. The brand is already famous for its very affordable household products, including its smart thermostat and robot vacuum, so it only makes sense for it to release a dead-cheap sprinkler controller.

Thanks to a yearly subscription, the device can retrieve local weather data and automatically water your plants when needed. This means that based on rain, saturation, wind, moisture, and temperature data, the controller will adjust the amount of water to distribute and its schedule. The Sprinkler Plus subscription will cost $10 per year, but you'll benefit from a complimentary one-year membership with your purchase to try it out. If you prefer to run things the old-fashioned way, you'll still be able to set fixed schedules, manually trigger watering using the app, and even sync it up with external rain and soil sensors.

The sprinkler controller is available for pre-order on Wyze's website, with deliveries expected in January 2021.