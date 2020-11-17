Verizon might be known for making questionable 5G claims, but the nation's largest wireless provider also makes Android TV devices. It released the first Stream TV box back in February, and now a sequel is available. The next-gen Stream TV comes in a sleek new form factor and runs Verizon's new Android TV skin that emphasizes content-discovery.

The Stream TV box can do all the usual Android TV things like install apps and stream videos from Netflix, but it's also compatible with Prime Video, which isn't a thing most Android TV devices can boast. It features a new Verizon UI that sounds a lot like Google TV in how it organizes content from multiple apps and services into a single hub on the homescreen.

The upgraded Stream TV box comes with some nifty new tricks.

The hardware has a few new tricks as well, including a slim design that's less boxy than the original so that it can fit more comfortably in more places. It also comes with a wall bracket for easy mounting. The new voice remote never gets lost, because double-pressing the power button on the box itself makes the remote beep until it's located. Verizon is also introducing a Stream TV mobile app to make managing purchases, which can be billed directly to a Verizon account, more convenient.

Customers can order the upgraded Stream TV box today for $69.99 — the same price as the first one. New Fios or 5G Home customers can get the box for free. If you're not ready to upgrade your hardware, don't worry; Verizon is rolling out the new UI and software improvements to the original Stream TV box soon.