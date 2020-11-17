OnePlus started out making great products at very low prices, and it has continued that trend with its wireless audio products. We called the OnePlus Buds "fantastic $80 AirPods knockoffs", but tomorrow, they're going to be fantastic $1 AirPods knockoffs — that's right, OnePlus is clearing out stock by practically giving away these true wireless earbuds.

Needless to say, the sale probably won't last long. It's only good while supplies last, and with the company's' dedicated fanbase, I'm betting that these will sell out quicker than you can queue up your playlist of favorite shopping songs. If you need a refresher on the OnePlus Buds, they sound good, feel comfortable, and offer up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge. You can check out our full review for the complete rundown.

We've reached out to OnePlus about the exact start time of the sale, but haven't heard back yet. If you're in the market for a new pair of true wireless earbuds, get your fingers prepared for some crazy fast clicking tomorrow — you won't do any better for your money than this deal.