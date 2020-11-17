OnePlus's flagships are getting pricier and pricier with each generation, at a rate that outpaces its competitors. That makes sales all the more precious, and right now, you can cop a $100 discount on the OnePlus 8 Pro with 12 gigs of RAM: it's down to $799 — and comes with a free pair of OnePlus Buds.

The non-Pro OnePlus 8 is also on sale — you can nab it for $599. There's a lot to like about both phones — they each pack high refresh rate displays (90Hz for the 8, 120 for the Pro) and a Snapdragon 855 with 5G. These are also the models with 12 gigabytes of RAM. (The eight-gig version of the OnePlus 8 is even cheaper: $499.)

These are ostensibly Black Friday prices, but you can get them today. The sale wraps up on November 30. One thing to note: if you want the Pro in its very nice Glacial Green colorway, it's still $799, but unfortunately, it's the model with eight gigs of RAM.