We're fast approaching Black Friday, every major retailer's favorite day of the year. There are sure to be savings of all sorts popping up on the big day, but we've got the list of sales you can expect to see on Google products right here — and there are some deals you can't afford to miss.

Google is going to be offering sales on pretty much all of its headlining products, including the new Pixel 5, Nest Audio speaker, the Nest Hub, and the Nest Learning Thermostat. Even Google Home Max, which is yet to be updated with Nest branding, sees significant savings of $150 off.

Some of Nest's most popular smart home products like the Nest Hello camera and Nest Learning Thermostat will be on sale as well. If you've been looking to upgrade to Nest Wifi, you can get a router and point combo for 80 bucks off.

Starting November 22:

Starting November 25, 7 p.m. Pacific:

These deals will be available at major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more — if one store happens to run out of stock, just check another. But wait until November 22, because that's the day these deals start to drop. Once they roll out, you'll have until December 2 to take advantage of the ones you're interested in buying. We'll update this post once the discounted prices go live later this month.