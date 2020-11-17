Google Pay’s tight integration with the Android OS makes it one of the most widely available and widely accepted mobile payment solutions. However, many international regions still don’t have access to this nifty tool, keeping people from the convenience of tap-and-pay on almost any Android phone. That’s changing today, at least for the Netherlands and Portugal, where Google Pay is finally debuting in partnership with local neobank Bunq.

Users in both of these nations have long been waiting for Google Pay to arrive, but the app hasn’t had a presence there so far. Bunq is the first banking institution to introduce Google’s payment service in the Netherlands and Portugal following its rollout of a similar contactless experience to its customers in other European markets, including the UK, France, and Germany.

Anyone with an NFC-enabled Android phone can now link their Bunq-issued cards to Google Pay for physical as well as online payments. Your card information is stored locally in the form of an encrypted virtual card. The bank says that the option to pay with Google Pay will be available to all of its customers, irrespective of their account plan.