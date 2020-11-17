Google has been working on improving its Meet videoconferencing service in an effort to capitalize on all the virtual meetings going on these days. The platform unveiled a list of features in the works earlier this year, and many of those began showing up in the last few months. The latest addition is one that's sure to come in especially handy during large meetings, as support for hand raising arrives.

The feature allows meeting participants to indicate that they have a question or would like to speak by raising their hand — virtually, of course. The Raise Hand button will appear on the bottom bar during a meeting, and clicking it will make an indicator show up on the presenter's screen letting them know your fingers are flying high.

If the moderator is presenting their screen or in another tab, they'll still hear a sound to let them know someone wants the floor. And if multiple users need something, the person in charge of the meeting can see who raised their hands first and call on them in order.

The virtual hand-raising feature is rolling out now to select Workspace and G Suite customers, but right now it isn't available for Workspace Business Starter, G Suite Basic customers, or users with personal Google Accounts.