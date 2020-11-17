Google Pay is teasing a major redesign to users with an announcement video scheduled for release tomorrow just before 9:30 a.m. PST.

The YouTube video's description tells us that the new Google Pay app is "designed to help you improve your relationship with money" while a Twitter post implies that the app will get your money to "work for you."

We want money to work for you, too. 🙌 The redesigned Google Pay is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/XSunUYjDyd — Google Pay (@GooglePay) November 16, 2020

Changes have been brewing for the app this year. For one, several financial institutions have inked agreements with Google to offer checking accounts through Google Pay starting next year. Another has roots in India as the company may have plans to replace the current app with one written in Flutter.

We don't know if both or either are up for culmination tomorrow, but we'll keep an eye out until then.