Google Fit has been in a state of limbo for a while now. It has always lagged behind competing services from Apple, Samsung, and others, and sometimes has broke entirely. Thankfully, Google has revealed a major update to Fit today, along with a few minor new features for Wear OS.

Google Fit's last redesign was in 2018, when the app switched to the Google Material Theme and added Heart Points. The new update reorganizes the home screen to display more information, with a greater focus on insights over raw data. "In addition to being able to view a summary of your metrics at a glance on the homescreen," Google said, "you’ll be able to see if you’re meeting your daily and weekly goals for Heart Points and Steps, view your most recent workout and keep track of your heart rate, weight and blood pressure trends over time." You'll also be able to easily share run/walk summaries, as well as specific Google Fit journal entries.

The new Fit update also greatly improves sleep tracking, which was initially unavailable in the redesigned app, but was later re-added in March 2019. Google Fit still doesn't record sleeping data itself, but it can display more information from connected third-party services and devices, including sleep stages and goals for bedtime schedules. Google says Fossil smartwatches, Oura Ring, Withings sleep tracking mats, Sleep as Android, and Sleep Cycle will work with the updated dataset, and more will be supported in the future.

To coincide with the new Fit features, Wear OS will soon have more health-related Tiles (full-screen widgets accessible by swiping on the main watch face). The new Workouts Tile will have quick-launch buttons for your favorite activities, similar to what Galaxy Watches have offered for a while, and the new Breathe Tile will guide you through breathing sessions.

Google says the new features will be rolling out "over the next few days."