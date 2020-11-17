Stadia has been consistently adding new games and features since its launch late last year, and today, the cloud gaming service has a few more announcements. Destiny 2 will be free for everyone — Pro subscription or not — starting later this week. In addition, a number of new titles are arriving in the Stadia Store, such as PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Starting at 9 AM PT this Thursday, November 19, all Stadia players will be able to access Destiny 2 for free. It doesn't seem like it will be the entire game, though — Google says this free version brings the "core Destiny 2 experience" with a large variety of actives ranging from cooperative quests to competitive modes and more.

New games are arriving in the Stadia Store, too. The latest PAC-MAN title, Mega Tunnel Battle, pits you against 63 other players in a fight to be the last PAC-MAN standing. It's available for $19.99 or €19.99. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, which includes Mortal Kombat 11, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Kombat Pack 1, and Kombat Pack 2! Mortal Kombat Ultimate Edition, is priced at $59.99 or €59.99. On Thursday, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands will drop, giving players an arsenal of weapons and tons of new vehicles to explore in a large open-world co-op experience.

And hey, remember that free limited-time demo of Immortals Fenyx Rising? Stadia is bringing it back already; everyone can try it out for free until December 21. Games aren't the only thing Stadia has launched recently. Google's cloud gaming platform implemented new messaging features this week, too.