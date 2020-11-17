While it seems like most of today's Wear OS watches come from Fossil, premium watch maker Citizen is finally introducing a device running Google's wearable OS. Citizen may be a major name in the watchmaking world, but the CZ Smart seems perfectly average for a smartwatch — although that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Powered by the Snapdragon 3100 processor, the CZ Smart is running a chipset that's roughly two years old now. While it should perform adequately for common tasks like replying to notifications and taking calls, it's a shame that the company didn't upgrade to Qualcomm's latest Wear 4100 series — which should bring major performance improvements.

The CZ Smart comes in three models with straps made of different colors and materials.

The 46mm watch has a 1.28-inch AMOLED display and the usual assortment of fitness sensors, including an accelerometer, heart rate monster, compass, barometer, and gyroscope. It has tap-to-pay capabilities with NFC, and is water resistant up to 30 meters. There's a built-in speaker and mic onboard, which should make it handy for taking calls on the go, if you're into that.

Citizen is leaning into its legacy to help the CZ Smart stand out, stating that it's "inspired by the rich design of Citizen’s iconic sport technical timepieces" and that it "marries modern technologies with the style and quality you expect from Citizen." I don't know, though — it just seems like an average Wear OS watch to me, although the $395 price tag is a little unusual.