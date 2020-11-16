With so many people working and learning from home these days, Chromebooks are a hot commodity. Acer's Chromebook Spin 713 would be a great choice even without being in our current predicament. It's a premium device with the hardware to match, but right now, Best Buy is offering it for a full $80 off, making this laptop a steal at $549.

The Chromebook Spin 713 has a foldable design that lets the laptop turn into a giant tablet for sketching, note taking, or Android gaming. Its 13.5" 2K screen has a 3:2 aspect ratio — making it pretty much perfect in my mind for everything from getting work done to browsing the net.

Chrome OS doesn't require as much power as traditional operating systems, so the Intel i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM should provide plenty of horsepower. And even though Google would love for you to use a Google One cloud storage plan, this Chromebook has 128GB of storage space, which is roomy for a Chome OS laptop.

If all this sounds too good to be true, just pinch yourself a couple times and then head over to Best Buy to take this premium Chromebook for a spin before these savings expire. And be sure to check out our full review for the breakdown on what to expect from "this year's best premium Chromebook".