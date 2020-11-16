Security cameras are one of the most vital parts to a good home security system, but they can be expensive. Luckily, today's Amazon deal includes a number of high-quality cameras from reputable manufactures like Kasa and Yi at prices starting as low as $20.99 — with savings ranging as high as 67% off.

For roughly twenty bucks, you can get a 1080p indoor camera from YI that includes night vision, 2-way audio, and motion detection. Plus, like almost every camera available in this sale, it's compatible with smart assistants from companies like Amazon and Google. If an outdoor cam is what you're after, you can save a whopping 67% on YI's 1080p cloud cam that has waterproofing, a built-in siren, and optional 24/7 emergency response.

These deals along with eight others are available in Amazon's Deal of the Day.

There are plenty of other solid options available as well, including a pack of four outdoor cameras for just $86.09 (30% off.) If you're ready to make keeping an eye out around the house easier than ever, swing by Amazon's hub and check out these security camera savings for yourself.