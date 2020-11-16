Portable power can always come in handy whether you're a constant camper or not, and Jackery makes products to fill a wide variety of use cases. Today, the company announced a sale to celebrate being in business for eight years. Customers can save 15% off products storewide from now until November 18, with the deals available from Amazon as well as Jackery.com.

From the Jackery Explorer 160 to the top of the line Explorer 1000, there are options for everybody. The Explorer 160 is a portable power station designed to reliably charge mainstream electronics, small appliances, and more. It's compact, lightweight, and perfect for day trips, camping, and emergency preparedness. Normally $139.99, it's marked down to just $118.99 on Amazon and Jackery.com. You can even bundle it with a SolarSaga 60 panel to sap energy from the sun for $271.89 — down from $319.98.

A small sample of the savings that Jackery is offering today through November 18.

Be sure to check out the rest of Jackery's lineup if you're interested; these are definitely some super solar-powered savings.