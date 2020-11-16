True wireless earbuds are the accessory at home right now with the number of video calls we're all having. But times are tough and everyone's saving precious pennies, so it's always helpful to point out where the sales are. So, we're coming in to point out Samsung's Galaxy Buds which are on sale at 20% off recent prices.

There are two later releases out — the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live — but these hold up well with a 6-hour battery cycle and a Qi-compatible charging case good for seven more. It sports dual microphones for quality voice pickup and an IPX2 rating that will stand up to a few splashes because accidents happen.

B&H had the best price on these buds earlier this year and it's only taken until now for Amazon to actually match it: $80. Of course, the Galaxy Buds have been retailing below its $130 MSRP for a while, but that may not matter as much as getting workhorse audio gear affordably.