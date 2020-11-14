Sonos speakers are popular thanks to their reliability and high-quality audio. Sadly, they're also known for being expensive. Thankfully, the Sonos Move portable speaker, which comes with a bunch of features, is currently $100 off, selling for just $299, making it much more affordable than usual.

The Move features a built-in battery, which should deliver about ten hours of music playback, and last for about five days in standby mode. The speaker works with both Wi-Fi for at-home use and Bluetooth for on the go, making it suitable for a wide range of purposes. It's also compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, which is particularly handy to play your tunes without having to reach for your phone.

Just like most high-end devices, including the Google Home Max, it comes with a functionality called "Automatic Trueplay," which dynamically tunes the audio settings based on the surroundings. When it comes to charging, the Move can be filled up using a USB-C cable, allowing most people to use to the same one as their phone.

Both black and white versions are currently marked down, but the latter is sold out at Amazon, so you'll have to head over to Best Buy if you wanted it in that color.