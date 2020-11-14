The Galaxy Note10 is a year old, but it's still one of the best phones you can buy right now, especially considering it was given an extra year of OS updates. Now you can get one for $699.99, a discount of $250 from the original price.

The Note10 is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (with microSD expansion), a 6.3" AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras (12MP wide, 12MP zoom, 16MP ultra-wide), and a 3,500mAh battery. The phone shipped with Android 9 Pie, but was updated to Android 10 in January. Samsung already confirmed the Note10 will get Android 11 and 12.

You can buy the phone from Amazon at the link below. Unfortunately, only the 'Aura Black' model is on sale.