OnePlus makes strong, fast phones. Thing is, they cost a pretty penny these days and we have feelings about that here at Android Police. But if you're a missile seeking a hot smartphone, the OnePlus 8 with 12GB of RAM is on sale for $200 off right now.

If you're looking for your first 5G phone — that is, if you live near a sub-6GHz network — then the OnePlus 8 helps with that. It might not be the OnePlus 8 Pro, but if you can live with a two-day battery with 30W wired charging and getting into and through your apps as fast as possible, you'll be living it up pretty nicely anyways. More details are available in our full review.

And the good news right now is that you don't need to pay an MSRP of $800 to get all of those perks — just $599. The phone's unlocked, but works best with T-Mobile's 5G network. With a few extra bills in your wallet, you can probably stack on a case or a pair of headphones: use our referral link here for $10 off accessories.