New this week:

This list may focus on movies available from streaming services, but there's an obvious winner this week that you'll only find in theaters for now. It's called Freaky, and yes, it's a Freaky Friday body swap movie. Wait, stay with me, this one is a comedy horror that reminds me a lot of Idle Hands. This one was probably meant for a Halloween release, but with 2020 being wacky, it fell behind. Either way, it looks incredible and I'm disappointed it won't be streaming for at least 2-3 months.

But now that Halloween is over, and the holiday season is almost upon us, it's time for the annual all-star Christmas movie. Netflix is taking the win this year with Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, including names like Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Ricky Martin, and others.

This is also a big week for crime stories with the release of intrigue-packed Last Three Days, and Echo Boomers. I've seen the latter already, and you can find a mini-review with the listing below. There are also some big, but deep stories to motivate you, including Jungleland and Lie Exposed.

Fantasy takes hold with Come Away, a reimagining of the Peter Pan story featuring Angelina Jolie.

finally, it's another big week for documentaries. I Am Greta tells the story of climate activist Greta Thunberg, Maybe Next Year dives into the Philadelphia Eagles wild 2017 season, and Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds is an exploration of the effect metors and comets have had on religion and beliefs.



November 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Family, Fantasy, Musical | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville

Decades after his trusted apprentice betrayed him, a once-joyful toymaker finds new hope when his kind and curious granddaughter comes into his life.

Come Away

Adventure, Drama, Fantasy | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: David Oyelowo, Anna Chancellor, Angelina Jolie

Peter Pan and his sister, Alice, embark on adventures to Neverland and Wonderland.

Jungleland

Drama | Streaming: November 10 | IMDb

Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jessica Barden, Jonathan Majors, John Cullum

Stan (Charlie Hunnam) and Lion (Jack O’Connell) are two brothers struggling to stay relevant in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. When Stan fails to pay back a dangerous crime boss (Jonathon Majors), they’re forced to deliver an unexpected traveler as they journey across the country for a high-stakes fighting tournament. While Stan trains Lion for the fight of his life, a series of events threaten to tear the brothers apart but their love for one another and belief in a better life keep them going in this gripping drama that proves family pulls no punches.

Lie Exposed

Drama | Streaming: November 10 | IMDb

Starring: Benjamin Ayres, Megan Follows, Bruce Greenwood

Melanie (Leslie Hope) has a good, solid life, but when she’s diagnosed with cancer, her world spirals out of control. Instead of confronting her disease, she leaves her husband (Bruce Greenwood) and heads out for a bender in Los Angeles to search for the meaning of life. During her trip, she meets a mysterious, erotic photographer (Jeff Kober), and agrees to throw caution to the wind and pose for his latest project. Their interaction presents dangerous opportunities, revealed in a surprising art show that ignites passionate, provocative emotions and incendiary repercussions for her life, and those of her friends and family.

Out Stealing Horses

Drama, Mystery | Streaming: November 10 | IMDb

Starring: Stellan Skarsgård, Bjørn Floberg, Tobias Santelmann

Out Stealing Horses follows Trond (Skarsgård), an older man who moves to a remote section of Norway where he once spent a life-altering summer with his father (Santelmann) in 1948. Wanting to live a solitary life following the untimely death of his wife, he settles down for a winter in the woods, where he runs into a neighbor, Lars (Floberg), who played a pivotal role in his distant past. While reminiscing about their former lives, Trond reflects on the traumatic and joyful memories of that summer, offering a glimpse into his youth as he navigated the trials and tribulations of life following the Nazi occupation of Norway.

Dating Amber

Comedy, LGBTQ, Romance, Drama | Streaming: November 10 | IMDb

Starring: Fionn O’Shea, Lola Petticrew, Sharon Horgan, Barry Ward

A closeted gay teen and his lesbian counterpart pretend to be a couple to avoid suspicion.

Last Three Days

Action, Crime, Mystery | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Robert Palmer Watkins, Thomas Wilson Brown, Deborah Lee Smith

Jack is a police officer with a marriage on the rocks working undercover to take down a Japanese crime syndicate. One night things go south and he wakes up to discover he's missing his partner, his wife, and the last three days of his life.

Echo Boomers

Action, Crime, Drama | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gilles Geary, Hayley Law, Jacob Alexander, Oliver Cooper, Kate Linder, Lesley Ann Warren, Alex Pettyfer and Michael Shannon

Two-time Academy Award® nominee Michael Shannon (Knives Out) stars in this gripping crime-thriller filled with pulse-pounding twists and turns. A recent college graduate Lance Zutterland (Patrick Schwarzenegger) leaves school in debt, realizing everything he had worked towards was built on a lie. When he is pulled into a criminal underground operation, he finds his peers fighting the system by stealing from the rich and giving to… themselves. With nothing to lose, they leave behind a trail of destruction but with the cops closing in, tensions mount and Lance soon discovers he is in over his head with no way out.

Cody's Review: As true(-ish) stories go, Echo Boomers is probably one of the better examples of adapting reality to a cinematic format. In many ways, it reminded me of the movie 21 (2008) starring Jim Sturgess with Kate Bosworth and Kevin Spacey. While the plots are entirely different — this is a robbery tale while 21 is a heist movie (yes, it is, and I'll fight about it) — they both follow a similar formula. Unfortunately, Echo Boomers doesn't have the same charm and elegance, but tries to make up for it with a modernized narrative about the unfair economy facing millenials. That premise eventually falls apart and the story reverts to a classic tale of greed and recklessness. Echo Boomers successfully manages to stay on the right side of realism while embelishing little things and maintaining a decent pace that doesn't drag on. Echo Boomers is nowhere near a must-see, but it's competent enough that I don't feel bad about spending 90 minutes on it, which still sets it above the average for 2020.

Monsoon

Drama | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Henry Golding, Parker Sawyers, David Tran

Kit returns to Ho Chi Minh City for the first time since he was six years old when his family fled the country in the aftermath of the Vietnam-American War. Struggling to make sense of himself in a city he's no longer familiar with, he embarks on a personal journey across the country that opens up the possibility for friendship, love, and happiness.

I Am Greta

Documentary, Biography | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Greta Thunberg, Malena Ernman, António Guterres, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Documentary follows teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on her international crusade to get people to listen to scientists about the world's environmental problems.

Maybe Next Year

Documentary, Sport | Streaming: November 10 | IMDb

Starring: Shirley Dash, Barry Vagnoni, Bryant Moreland

Maybe Next Year is a documentary film about the improbable 2017 season of the Philadelphia Eagles, and the best fans in the NFL.

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds

Documentary | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Werner Herzog, Jan Braly Kihle, Jon Larsen

A new documentary from Werner Herzog about meteors and comets and their influence on ancient religions and other cultural and physical impacts they've had on Earth.

November 6

The Informer

Crime, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common

Pete Koslow is a former special operations soldier working as an informant for the FBI to help dismantle the Polish mafia's drug trade in New York. But when the FBI's operation goes wrong, resulting in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Pete is coerced into returning to Bale Hill, the prison he previously served time in for manslaughter, to take down the cartel from the inside.

Kindred

Drama, Horror, Mystery | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Jack Lowden, Tamara Lawrance, Fiona Shaw, Edward Holcroft, Joe Marcantonio

When her boyfriend Ben suddenly dies in an accident, mother-to-be Charlotte collapses upon receiving the news. She wakes up in Ben’s family home, a crumbling old manor house in the middle of nowhere with Ben’soverbearing mother, Margaret, and his controlling stepbrother, Thomas. They are determined to care for her, at least until the baby arrives. Grief stricken and increasingly haunted by visions possibly brought on by the pregnancy, Charlotte accepts their help. But as the days go by she begins to doubt their intentions and her suspicions grow. Are they drugging her and keeping her captive, with the aim of taking her unborn baby? As her visions intensify and the haze of lies grows, Charlotte decides that her only option is to break free from this family once and for all – but at what cost?

Triggered

Thriller, Action, Horror, Teen | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: David D. Jones, Sean Cameron Michael, Alastair Orr, Liesl Ahlers, Reine Swart

Nine friends, all harboring a dark secret, go camping in the woods. After a wild night of partying, they wake up with suicide bombs strapped to their chests, all with varying times on their countdown clocks. They decide to work out how to disarm the bombs or find help - until they discover they can 'take' one another's time by killing each other.

The Dark and the Wicked

Horror | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Marin Ireland, Michael Abbott Jr. and Xander Berkeley

On a secluded farm, a man is slowly dying. Bedridden and fighting through his final breaths, his wife is slowly succumbing to overwhelming grief. To help their mother and say goodbye to their father, siblings Louise (Marin Ireland) and Michael (Michael Abbott Jr.) return to their family farm. It doesn’t take long for them to see that something’s wrong with mom, though—something more than her heavy sorrow. Gradually, as their own grief mounts, Louise and Michael begin suffering from a darkness similar to their mother’s, marked by waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over their family.

Comedy | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Roger Aston-Griffiths, Jack Marchetti, Jeremy Piven, Olivia Mai Barrett, Mick Davis

It’s Christmas and the charming city of York, home to Jules, 16 and her Dad, David is decked out ready for the festive season. In many ways, David and Jules’ relationship is no different from that of most fathers and their sixteen-year-old daughters. He struggles to understand her, she refuses to communicate with him. He wants to be involved in her life, she wants her own space. In one important respect, however, David and Jules share a profound bond: the death of Jules’ mum, and David’s wife, in a car crash two years before. With both struggling to cope with everyday life in the shadow of their loss, Jules, inspired by happy memories of her mom, decides to take matters into her own hands.

Possessor Uncut

Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Sean Bean, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Rossif Sutherland

Tasya Vos, an elite, corporate assassin, takes control of other people's bodies using brain-implant technology to execute high-profile targets.

Mortal

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Nat Wolff, Iben Akerlie, Per Frisch, Priyanka Bose, Per Egil Aske

In this spellbinding thriller, a sleepy Norwegian town erupts after an American backpacker is arrested. Witnesses claim a teen died after touching the stranger, and that he inexplicably started a fire that engulfed a farm. He warns a psychologist, Christine, that he has supernatural powers, and that anyone who gets too close to him dies. Is he a liar, a freak of nature, an angry god? Determined to find the truth, Christine draws nearer, and what she finds is beyond her wildest imaginings...

Proxima

Action, Drama | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Eva Green, Zélie Boulant, Matt Dillon

Sarah is a French astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. She is the only woman in the arduous program. She lives alone with Stella, her eight-year-old daughter. Sarah feels guilty that she cannot spend more time with her child. Her love is overpowering, unsettling. When Sarah is chosen to join the crew of a year-long space mission called #Proxima, it creates chaos in the mother-daughter relationship.

Acute Misfortune

Biography, Drama | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Daniel Henshall, Toby Wallace, Gillian Jones

The Film adaptation of Erik Jensen's award-winning biography of Adam Cullen is the story of the biographer and his subject, as it descends into a dependent and abusive relationship.

Unhinged

Thriller, Action | Streaming: October 23 | Theaters: August 21 | IMDb

Starring: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a psychological thriller that takes something we've all experienced--road rage--to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late getting to work when she crosses paths with a stranger (Crowe) at a traffic light. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who feels invisible and is looking to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know who you're driving next to.

Business Ethics

Comedy | Streaming: Oct 27 | IMDb

Starring: Larenz Tate, Sarah Carter, Julian De Zotti

Fresh out of business school, Zachery Cranston seems to have all the tools necessary to succeed in the world of finance. But he is ambitious to a fault and finds himself lured by a dramatic new idea for a fund that may not be so legal.

Bullets of Justice

Action, Comedy, Horror | Streaming: October 19 | IMDb

Starring: Danny Trejo, Yana Marinova, Timur Turisbekov

During the Third World War, the American government initiates a secret project code named 'Army Bacon' in order to create super soldier by inbreeding human being with pigs. 25 years later a breed called 'Muzzles' have occupied top of the food chain, eating and farming humans like animals. Rob Justice is an ex-bounty hunter working for the last line of human resistance - a group of survivors hiding in a nuclear bunker deep underground. His mission is to find out how muzzles came to power and destroy them.

Sibyl

Drama | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Virginie Efira, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Gaspard Ulliel

Sibyl, a jaded psychotherapist, returns to her first passion: writing. But her newest patient Margot, a troubled up-and-coming actress, proves to be a source of inspiration that is far too tempting. Fascinated almost to the point of obsession, Sibyl becomes more and more involved in Margot’s tumultuous life, reviving volatile memories that bring her face to face with her past.

Operation Christmas Drop

Comedy, Family, Romance | Streaming: November 5 | IMDb

Starring: Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen

A by-the-book political aide falls for a big-hearted Air Force pilot while looking to shut down his tropical base and its airborne Christmas tradition.

October 30

The Craft: Legacy

Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Streaming: October 28 | IMDb

Starring: Michelle Monaghan, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon

In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula

Action, Horror, Thriller (Korean) | Streaming: October 27 | Theaters: August 21 | IMDb

Starring: Dong-Won Gang, Jung-hyun Lee, Re Lee

Four years after South Korea's total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best-or worst-of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

The Call

Horror | Streaming: October 30 | IMDb

Starring: Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell, Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, Judd Lormand

From the creator of Final Destination, Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this terrifying tale of death from the fall of 1987. After a tragic accident, a group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple. One by one, their worst nightmares quickly become reality as they enter the realm of THE CALL. Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds. Stay Alive.

Spell

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: October 30 | IMDb

Starring: Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, Lorraine Burroughs

A man crash lands in rural Appalachia and awakens in the attic of a traditional Hoodoo practitioner. He desperately tries to break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.

Bad Hair

Horror, Comedy | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Zaria Kelley, Corinne Massiah, Elle Lorraine

In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

The Mothman Legacy

Documentary | Streaming: October 20 | IMDb

Starring:

One of the most frightening of American urban myths is the legend of The Mothman, a red-eyed creature seen by some as a harbinger of doom in 1960s rural West Virginia, where sightings of the winged demonic beast were first documented near an old munitions dump known by locals as TNT. Many believe the Mothman to be a 1960’s phenomenon, an omen only appearing before tragedy, and disappearing after a flap of sightings and the subsequent Silver Bridge collapse in 1967. But what if there’s more? What if the origins of this omen trace back much further and go much deeper than anyone realized? And what if…the sightings never ended?

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: October 28 | IMDb

Starring: Tiffany Paulsen, Emma Roberts, Andrew Bachelor, Frances Fisher, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, Jessica Capshaw

Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet during one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they become each other's perfect plus-one which leads to some hilarious and provocative hijinks. However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.

The True Adventures of Wolfboy

Drama | Streaming: October 30 | IMDb

Starring: John Turturro, Stephen McKinley, Josh Godfrey, Declan Baldwin, Benjamin Blake, Sophie Giannamore, Olivia Dufault, Jaeden Lieberher

Paul lives an isolated life with his father in upstate New York. He finds making friends impossible due to a rare condition he has known as congenital hypertrichosis - an affliction that causes an abnormal amount of hair growth all over his face and body. On his 13th birthday, Paul receives a mysterious gift that compels him to run away and seek out the mother he has never known.

Narco Soldiers

Action | Streaming: October 30 | IMDb

Starring: Felix Limardo, Rafael Amaya, Carolina Guerra, Ricardo Chavira

Narco Soldiers is a timely, action-packed crime thriller that explores the resurgence of the Caribbean drug routes and one couple's violent, Bonnie and Clyde-style rise to power.

Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story

Drama | Streaming: October 30 | IMDb

Starring: Antonio Macia, Ashley Greene, Robert Davi, Tara Westwood, Brandon Thomas Lee, David Arquette, Sean Avery, James Madio

Story of hot-tempered and self-centered the Brooklyn native and street basketball legend Jackie Ryan. His dreams of playing professional basketball seem to have passed him by after years of hard partying and neglect. He works construction alongside his overbearing father (Arquette), and his wisecracking best friend Marty (Madio). After being spotted at the famous West 4th basketball court for his incredible talent, Ryan is invited to try-out for the New Jersey Nets and is forced to confront his inner demons, family conflicts, relationship drama, and turn his life around.

Fishbowl

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: October 29 | IMDb

Starring: Khali Addair, Ken Arnold, Mackenzie Astin

In Bishop, a small town filled with secrets, where the Simon sisters are trying to cope with their mother's absence and maintain a normal life while enduring Catholic school and typical teen struggles under the watchful eye of their demanding counselor Mr. Barnes. Silently and firmly repressing them is their damaged father who, quite adrift himself, is growing increasingly obsessed with The Rapture that he believes is imminent. Through rebellious acts, punishments, and religious impulses, home is anything but a refuge, and the sisters must cling to one another to survive. On the night that Rick believes to be The Rapture, he will attempt to take his daughters to 'the other side' but as the bell tolls, true colors shine through and the mystery of their mother's disappearance is revealed to her daughters in a shattering climax.

Documentary | Streaming: October 27 | IMDb

Starring: Jim Baumer, Kevin Powell, Julie Sokolow, Mary Baumer

Portrait of Mark Baumer, an environmental activist, avant-garde writer, and vegan, who hiked barefoot for over 100 days across America to draw attention to climate change. In a voice The New Yorker praised as “reminiscent of Andy Kaufman”, Baumer narrates his offbeat take on life and how we all can make a difference.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Comedy | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, Tom Hanks

Follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat.

On the Rocks

Adventure, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans

A New York woman and her impulsive, larger-than-life father try to find out if her husband is having an affair.

Over the Moon

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong

Fueled by memories of her mother, resourceful Fei Fei builds a rocket to the moon on a mission to prove the existence of a legendary moon goddess.

Cut Throat City

Action, Crime, Drama | Streaming: October 20 | IMDb

Starring: Shameik Moore, Wesley Snipes, T.I., Ethan Hawke, RZA

After Hurricane Katrina, four boyhood friends return to NOLA’s Lower Ninth. As FEMA fails to provide aid, they reluctantly turn to a local gangster for help. When the job tanks, they must outrun, and outsmart, a system rife with corruption.

S.O.S. Survive or Sacrifice

Adventure, Thriller | Streaming: October 28 | IMDb

Starring: William Baldwin, Jeannine Kaspar, Marianna Rosset, Zach Rose, Crystal Web, Diljohn Sidhu

Two sisters are reunited on a Mediterranean Island. One of them meets a group of locals and agrees to an exciting ride on a hot air balloon. But disaster strikes and the balloon is carried far out to sea. Their cell phones out of range, and the balloon running out of gas, Kate and her friends are battling for their lives. Meanwhile, back on land, the younger sister has become an unwanted 'material witness' to a crime and matters take a dramatic twist.

Blue Ridge

Action, Crime, Drama | Streaming: October 20 | IMDb

Starring: Johnathon Schaech, Sarah Lancaster, Graham Greene

A new sheriff races against time to solve a mysterious murder before the townspeople take the law into their own hands.

Shithouse

Comedy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Cooper Raiff, Dylan Gelula, Amy Landecker

A homesick college freshman goes to a party at Shithouse and ends up spending the night with his sophomore RA who's had a shitty day and wants someone to hang out with.

Huck Yeah!

Documentary, Sports | Streaming: October 26

Starring: Bobby Brown Brown, Eric Hjorliefson, Mark Abma, Chris Rubens, Michelle Parker, Lucas Wachs, Janelle Yip, Sam Kuch, Lucy Sackbauer, Mckenna Peterson, Connery Lundin, Emily Childs, Arianna Tricomi, Tonje Kviv

Matchstick Productions 2020 ski film is packed with the best skiers in the world charging hard and having fun in some of the most spectacular locations. Prepare to have your mind blown as Hoji, Sam Kuch, Bobby Brown and the breakout girl posse 'The Blondes,' have the time of their lives shredding and stomping. This film is a balance of personal action segments and location/story-based segments that not only show progressive skiing but interesting stories. Grab a beer, some popcorn and yell 'Huck Yeah!’ with the most fun ski movie of 2020.

His House

Drama, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: October 30 | IMDb

Starring: Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku, Matt Smith

As a young couple from war-torn South Sudan seeks asylum and a fresh start in England, they’re tormented by a sinister force living in their new home.

October 23

The Witches

Adventure, Comedy, Family | Streaming: October 22 | IMDb

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci

Based on Roald Dahl's 1983 classic book 'The Witches', the story tells the scary, funny and imaginative tale of a seven year old boy who has a run in with some real life witches!

The Shade Shepherd

Adventure, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Randy Spence, Jordon Hodges, Caroline Newton, Chris Faulisi, Brett Baker

Indiana 1987. Charged with a murder he can’t remember, in the midst of heroin withdrawal, Pike Ables must make a decision now: Go to jail, or flee the country! His only hope, his younger brother Jack, a soon-to-be father and respected doctor. With no food, drugs or weapons, the brothers embark on a journey that will test the meaning of love, family, forgiveness and life or death. Sometimes things aren’t what they seem as the brothers must navigate out of the darkness, into the light and escape before they are caught and someone else dies.

Scare Package

Horror, Comedy | Streaming: October 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jeremy King, Noah Segan, Toni Trucks, Chase Williamson, Baron Vaughn

Chad Buckley is a lonely Horror aficionado, spending his days overseeing a struggling video store and arguing with his only customer, Sam. When an unsuspecting job applicant arrives, Chad sets out to teach him the rules of Horror.

Friendsgiving

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, Aisha Tyler, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Margaret Cho, Nicol Paone, Jane Seymour, Deon Cole

Abby is looking forward to a laid-back Thanksgiving with her best friend Molly. But the friends’ plans for a quiet turkey dinner go up in smoke when they’re joined by Molly’s new boyfriend and her flamboyant mother. Throw in some party crashers including Molly’s old flame, a wannabe shaman, and a trio of Fairy Gay Mothers, and it’s a recipe for a comically chaotic holiday no one will ever forget—even if they wanted to!

After We Collided

Drama, Romance | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard

A college student's relationship with a troubled youth gets put to the test when she meets another man who's attracted to her.

The Place of No Words

Fantasy | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Bodhi Palmer, Mark Webber, Teresa Palmer, Nicole Elizabeth Berger

Bodhi Palmer sets a real family on an imaginative adventure that explores how we cope with dying and the love, laughter, and pain we can find within it. Bodhi gives a rare tour de force performance while starring alongside his actual mother and father (Mark Webber and Teresa Palmer). Told through both the eyes of a father and his young son the story moves between the authentic real world and a fantasy realm filled with mythical creatures and circumstances.

Monochrome: The Chromism

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Streaming: October 17 | Theaters: DVD also available at monochromeworld.com | IMDb

Starring: Joshua Bangle, Cat Merritt, Ryan Barnes

Traded and sold like currency, the outcast people known as 'Hues', are hunted down after turning color in a black and white world.

Rebecca

Drama, Mystery, Romance | Streaming: October 21 | IMDb

Starring: Lily James, Armie Hammer, Keeley Hawes

A young newlywed arrives at her husband's imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife, Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death.

Ghabe

Drama, Romance, Thriller | Streaming: October 20 | IMDb

Starring: Adel Darwish, Nathalie Williamsdotter, Ahmad Fadel

'Ghadbe' follows a Syrian refugee during the summer of the 2015 migration as he falls in love with a majestic forest in Sweden and a mysterious local woman living on its border.

Tremors: Shrieker Island

Action & Adventure, Thriller, Horror | Streaming: October 22 | IMDb

Starring: Jackie Cruz, Jon Heder, Michael Gross

When a group of wealthy trophy hunters genetically modify Graboid eggs to create the ultimate hunting experience, it isn't long before their prey escapes the confines of their small island and begin terrorizing the inhabitants of a nearby island research facility. The head of the research facility and her second-in-command Jimmy (Jon Heder) locate the one man who is an expert in killing Graboids: the one and only, and now reluctant, Burt Gummer (Michael Gross). Once on board, Burt leads the group in an all-out war against the larger, faster, and terrifyingly intelligent Graboids and the swiftly multiplying Shriekers!

Tales from the Hood 3

Horror | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Patrick Abellard, Frederick Allen, Djouliet Amara

Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee executive produces with writers/directors/producers Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott in this next installment of the ground-breaking original Tales from the Hood. Following the franchise's cult classic roots, this all-new anthology, which features Tony Todd and Lynn Whitfield, is four terrifying tales that will scare and thrill audiences with its horrifying twists and social commentary.

The Way I See It

Documentary | Streaming: October 23 | Theaters: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Doris Kearns Goodwin, Samantha Power, Pete Souza

Former Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza's journey as a person with top secret clearance and total access to the President.

October 16

Love And Monsters

Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson, along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over the radio with his high school girlfriend, Aimee, who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there's nothing left for him underground, he decides to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way.

The Opening Act

Comedy | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Jimmy O. Yang, Alex Moffat, Cedric The Entertainer, Neal Brennan, Debby Ryan, Ken Jeong, Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Jermaine Fowler, Russell Peters, Tom Segura, Iliza Shlesinger

Will Chu has it all - the job, the girl - but what’s missing is his true passion in life, to become a stand-up comedian. When he gets the opportunity he’s been waiting for, the emcee slot on the road opening for his hero Billy G., the realities of life on the stage come crashing in. Between relentless hecklers, drunk comedy groupies and hard-to-impress morning radio DJs, things get off to a rough start. Even if he can take the opportunity to learn from his idols and overcome the challenges, Will still needs to decide if he should continue with the life he has, or pursue the one he has always dreamt of – the life of a comedian.

Alone

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Donald Sutherland, Tyler Posey, Robert Ri'chard

When an outbreak hits, Aidan barricades himself inside his apartment and starts rationing food. His complex is overrun by infected Screamers, and with the world falling apart into chaos, he is left completely alone fighting for his life.

Cody's Review: If romantic comedies are called RomComs, would we call this a RomHor? Nah, let's not make that a thing. Alone may technically be horror, but that's not how it feels. There's definitely a nervous energy, but it's often cut by the friendly and funny interactions between our lonely characters. It's like the feel-good version of the zombie appocalypse. Just be prepared to suspend your belief as the characters routinely do stupid things and occasionally miss obvious clues. Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) is a bit stiff in his performance, but you can get over it after the first few minutes. Meanwhile, Donald Sutherlin's limited time on screen comes in the form of an almost oscar-worthy performance filled with a wonderful 'old man' quirkiness and charm. I can't say Alone is a must-see, but I liked it and would recommend it anybody that's not touchy about zombie chase scenes and pandemic-enduced loneliness. You'll find it easy to nit-pick little mistakes and the slightly restrictive budget, but the story is endearing and kinda funny in unexpected ways.

Clouds

Drama, Music | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman

In an inspiring true story, young musician Zach Sobiech discovers his cancer has spread, leaving him just a few months to live. With limited time, he follows his dream and makes an album, unaware that it will soon be a viral music phenomenon. In the end, music gives Zach’s life new meaning and helps him find the perfect way to say goodbye...with a song that will be heard all around the world.

The Devil Has a Name

Drama | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Kate Bosworth, Martin Sheen, Edward James Olmos, Katie Aselton, Haley Joel Osment, Alfred Molina, David Strathairn

A psychotic oil matriarch leaves the whole industry exposed when she attempts to outfight a bullish farmer whose water has been poisoned.

Seized

Action, Thriller | Streaming: October 13 | IMDb

Starring: Scott Adkins, Mario Van Peebles, Karlee Perez

Hiding out with his son Taylor on the Mexican coast, Nero (Scott Adkins, Doctor Strange) hopes to put his violent Special Forces career behind him. But after Nero’s home is attacked and Taylor is abducted, the mysterious Mzamo (Mario Van Peebles, Heartbreak Ridge) orders Nero to slaughter the members of three rival crime syndicates. If he fails, Taylor will die. With bullets ﬂying and bodies dropping, Nero must now complete his mission ― and ﬁnd Mzamoʼs hideout, to exact his revenge.

Kajillionaire

Crime, Drama | Streaming: October 16 | Theaters: September 25 | IMDb

Starring: Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Ivanir, Gina Rodriguez

Two con artists have spent 26 years training their only daughter to swindle, scam and steal at every turn. During a desperate and hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger into joining them, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

Don't Look Back

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Kourtney Bell, Will Stout, Skyler Hart

When a young woman overcoming her traumatic past is among several witnesses who see a man fatally assaulted and don't intervene, they find themselves targeted by someone, or something, out for revenge.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Drama, History, Thriller | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with the police. What followed was one of the most notorious trials in history.

Broil

Fantasy, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: October 13 | IMDb

Starring: Jonathan Lipnicki, Avery Konrad, Timothy V. Murphy

After troubled 17-year-old Chance goes to live at her draconian grandfather's estate, she uncovers a dangerous family secret. Her only hope for survival may come from a killer-for-hire who has a fortuitous stroke of culinary genius.

Monster Force Zero

Sci-Fi | Streaming: October 13 | IMDb

Starring: Pat Tanaka, Nathan Letteer, Garret Wang, Heath C. Heine

Ancient Aliens endow Calvin 'A.I.' Cashill and his local cos-play pals with their characters' superpowers to save the multiverse from total annihilation.

The Wall of Mexico

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: October 13 | IMDb

Starring: Jackson Rathbone, Esai Morales, Marisol Sacramento

A wealthy Mexican-American family decides to build a wall around their ranch to stop townspeople from stealing their well water, which is rumored to have unusual properties.

Totally Under Control

Documentary | Streaming: October 13 | IMDb

Starring: Kathleen Sebelius, Taison Bell, Rick Bright

An in-depth look at how the United States government handled the response to the COVID-19 outbreak during the early months of the pandemic.

Aggie

Documentary | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Agnes Gund, Thelma Golden, John Waters

An exploration of the nexus of art, race and justice through the story of art collector Agnes Gund who sold Roy Lichtenstein's painting 'Masterpiece' in 2017 for $165 million to start the Art for Justice Fund to end mass incarceration.

The Disrupted

Documentary | Streaming: October 13 | IMDb

Starring:

What do a farmer in Kansas, a laid-off factory worker in Ohio, and an Uber driver in Florida have in common? All three are resourceful, positive thinkers who strive to adapt and thrive despite dehumanizing forces at play in the American economy. As the film's heroes face these roadblocks with courage, certain ideals remain sacred: family, love, and staying strong in the face of adversity. Lush cinematography galvanizes a sense of place and, as the narrative unfolds, the intimacy with the characters results in an emotionally rich observational drama. Ultimately, 'The Disrupted' reveals a collective American experience of financial challenge, family resilience, and the quest for the purpose and dignity of work.

The Great American Lie

Documentary | Streaming: October 2 | IMDb

Starring: Saru Jayaraman, Ruby De Tie, Zach Norris, Scott Seitz

The Great American Lie examines the roots of systemic inequalities through a unique gender lens. With America facing widening economic inequality and stagnant social mobility, this film takes audiences on an empathy journey, inspiring a path forward.

October 9

Hubie Halloween

Comedy, Mystery | Streaming: October 7 | IMDb

Starring: Peyton List, Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen

Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem (and its Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something is going bump in the night, and it's up to Hubie to save Halloween.

Spontaneous

Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Katherine Langford, Piper Perabo, Charlie Plummer

Get ready for the outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up...and blowing up. When students in their school begin exploding (literally), seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last.

The War with Grandpa

Comedy, Drama, Family | Streaming: October 9 (maybe later?) | IMDb

Starring: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle

Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. However, grandpa doesn't give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two.

American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules

Comedy | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, Natasha Behnam

It's Senior year at East Great Falls. Annie, Kayla, Michelle, and Stephanie decide to harness their girl power and band together to get what they want their last year of high school.

Yummy

Action, Comedy, Horror | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Maaike Neuville, Bart Hollanders, Benjamin Ramon

A young couple travels to a shady Eastern European hospital for plastic surgery. The young woman wants a breast reduction. Her mother comes along for yet another face-lift. Wandering through an abandoned ward the boyfriend stumbles upon a young woman, gagged and strapped to an operating table; she's the result of experimental rejuvenation treatment. He frees her but doesn't realize she's patient zero and he just caused the outbreak of a virus that will change the doctors, patients, and his mother-in-law into bloodthirsty zombies.

Dead

Comedy | Streaming: October 6 | Theaters: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Emily Campbell, Michael Hurst, Tomai Ihaia

Marbles, a hapless stoner, can see ghosts. Tagg, a recently dead wannabe super-cop, needs to find a serial killer. Can a critical ghost cop and a directionless stoner get over their prejudices and work together to save lives - and deaths?

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

Comedy, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Jim Cummings, Riki Lindhome, Robert Forster

Terror grips a small mountain town as bodies are discovered after each full moon. Losing sleep, raising a teenage daughter, and caring for his ailing father, officer Marshall struggles to remind himself there's no such thing as werewolves.

The Lie

Drama, Horror, Mystery | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, Joey King, Cas Anvar

A father and daughter are on their way to dance camp when they spot the girl's best friend on the side of the road. When they stop to offer the friend a ride, their good intentions soon result in terrible consequences.

The Devil to Pay

Thriller | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Catherine Dyer, Jayson Warner Smith

After the disappearance of her husband, a struggling farmer in an isolated Appalachian community fights to save her son when the cold-hearted matriarch of the oldest family on the mountain demands payment of a debt that could destroy a decade's old truce.

The Doorman

Action, Thriller | Streaming: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Ruby Rose, Jean Reno, Aksel Hennie

In this punishing action - thriller starring Ruby Rose ( John Wick: Chapter 2), a former Marine turned doorman at a luxury New York City high-rise must outsmart and battle a group of art thieves and their ruthless leader (Jean Reno, Léon: The Professional ) while struggling to protect her sister's family. As the thieves become in creasingly desperate and violent, the doorman calls upon her deadly fighting skills to end the showdown.

Cody's Review: Tell me if this sounds familiar... A team of dangerous thieves take over a mostly-empty building and take the remaining inhabitants hostage while they work on stealing a fortune, meanwhile a lone hero is accidentally trapped in the same building and sneaks around picking off the bad guys one-by-one. That's the 1988 classic Die Hard, right? Yes, but it also describes The Doorman. You can find lots of other similarities, even including many of the same antics and plot events, but that all actually serves to make this rendition of the formula a bit more enjoyable. The Doorman doesn't rise anywhere near the level of a 'must-see,' but it stands up well to scrutiny as a 'why not.' The cast delivers decent performances, but they lack the characters and gravitas to be as memorable as a John McClane or Hans Gruber. Nevertheless, given the low bar set throughout 2020, it's quite possible this is the best action movie I've seen so far. There's nothing new or revolutionary here, but if you've watched Die Hard too many times (is that possible?) and want to mix things up without changing lanes, The Doorman is a worthy distraction.

From The Vine

Drama | Streaming: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Joe Pantoliano, Paula Brancati, Marco Leonardi

A downtrodden man experiences an ethical crisis and travels back to his hometown in rural Italy to recalibrate his moral compass. There he finds new purpose in reviving his grandfather's old vineyard, offering the small town of Acerenza a sustainable future, and reconnecting with his estranged family in the process.

Ms. White Light

Drama | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Roberta Colindrez, Zachary Spicer, John Ortiz

Ms. White Light is the story of Lex Cordova, a young woman who counsels terminally ill clients that have trouble letting go. While proving uniquely talented in her ability to connect with the dying, Lex is at a total loss when it comes to dealing with everyone else. When Valerie, a sharp-tongued free spirit who simply has no time for her own mortality, refuses to play by Lex's rules, Lex is forced to question her own decisions, and must decide if the business of dying is truly worth it...even at the cost of living her life.

Fly Like A Girl

Documentary | Streaming: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Taylor Richardson, Tammy Duckworth, Nicole Stott

Follows women who dared to aim higher from Lego-loving young girls who includes female pilots in her toy airplanes, to a courageous women who helped lead shuttle missions to space.

Naughty Books

Documentary | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Austen Eleanore Rachlis

Filmmaker Austen Rachlis profiles women authors who became famous after self-publishing their erotic romance novels.

The Ringmaster

Documentary | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Zachary Capp, Larry Lang, Gene Simmons

An aging chef from Minnesota has his life turned upside down when a relentless filmmaker from Las Vegas tries to make the chef's onion rings world famous.

Amulet

Horror | Streaming: July 23 (It's not new, but let's bring it back for Halloween) | IMDb

Starring: Carla Juri, Alec Secareanu, Imelda Staunton

An ex-soldier, living homeless in London, is offered a place to stay at a decaying house inhabited by a young woman and her dying mother. As he starts to fall for her, he cannot ignore his suspicion that something sinister is going on.

October 2

Then Came You

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: October 2 | IMDb

Starring: Kathie Lee Gifford, Craig Ferguson, Ford Kiernan, Elizabeth Hurley

A lonely widow plans a trip around the world with her husband's ashes, to visit the places they loved in the movies. The first stop on the journey changes her life forever.

2067

Sci-Fi, Thriller | Streaming: October 2 | IMDb

Starring: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ryan Kwanten, Leeanna Walsman

By the year 2067, Earth has been ravaged by climate change and humanity is forced to live on artificial oxygen. An illness caused by the synthetic O2 is killing the worlds’ population and the only hope for a cure comes in the form of a message from the future: “Send Ethan Whyte”. Ethan, an underground tunnel worker, is suddenly thrust into a terrifying new world full of unknown danger as he must fight to save the human race.

Death of Me

Horror | Streaming: October 2 | IMDb

Starring: Maggie Q, Luke Hemsworth, Alex Essoe

A vacationing couple must discover the mystery behind a strange video that shows one of them killing the other.

The Great American Lie

Documentary | Streaming: October 2 | IMDb

Starring: Nicholas Kristof, Linda Darling-Hammond, Libby Schaaf

The Great American Lie examines the roots of systemic inequalities through a unique gender lens. With America facing widening economic inequality and stagnant social mobility, this film takes audiences on an empathy journey, inspiring a path forward.

The Glorias

Biography, Drama, History | Streaming: September 30 | IMDb

Starring: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Janelle Monáe

The story of feminist icon Gloria Steinem's itinerant childhood's influence on her life as a writer, activist and organizer for women's rights worldwide.

The Boys in the Band

Drama | Streaming: September 30 | IMDb

Starring: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer

At a birthday party in 1968 New York, a surprise guest and a drunken game leave seven gay friends reckoning with unspoken feelings and buried truths.

Welcome to Sudden Death

Action, Comedy | Streaming: September 29 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Jai White, Michael Eklund, Sabryn Rock

A security guard battles a group of tech-savvy terrorists after they take hostages inside a basketball arena.

Sno Babies

Drama | Streaming: September 29 | IMDb

Starring: Katie Kelly, Paola Andino, Michael Lombardi

Sixteen year old honor students Kristen and Hannah are popular, smart and addicted to heroin. The unlikely pair spiral down a path of destruction hiding their secret from well-meaning but busy adults behind pink bedrooms and school uniforms.

Alien Addiction

Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi | Streaming: September 29 | IMDb

Starring: Jimi Jackson, Thomas Sainsbury, JoJo Waaka

Life was pretty normal for Riko until two aliens crash land near his house. He welcomes the aliens and develops an epic relationship.

She's In Portland

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: September 26 | IMDb

Starring: Tommy Dewey, Ricco Ross, Minka Kelly

Hoping to reconnect with his disillusioned college buddy, a 30-something businessman drags him along on a road trip to find 'the one that got away.'

Lost Girls and Love Hotels

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Alexandra Daddario, Takehiro Hira, Carice van Houten

Haunted by her past, an English teacher explores love and dust with a dashing yakuza gangster in Tokyo.

12 Hour Shift

Comedy, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: October 2 | IMDb

Starring: Angela Bettis, David Arquette, Chloe Farnworth

Bodies start to pile up when a drug-user nurse and her cousin try to find a replacement kidney for an organ trafficker.

September 25

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation

Action, War | Streaming: September 25 | IMDb

Starring: Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi, Katie Keene, Fernando Chien, Gina Decesare

Stephen Lang returns for the final chapter in the action-packed trilogy. When an elite team of soldiers uncover plans for a deadly bomb set to detonate in 36 hours, they must race against time to find it and defeat their enemy once and for all.

Ava

Thriller, Sci Fi | Streaming: September 25 | IMDb

Starring: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Geena Davis, Ioan Gruffudd, Colin Farrell

Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival.

Misbehaviour

Drama, Comedy, History | Streaming: September 25 | IMDb

Starring: Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley

A team of women hatches a plan to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London.

Enola Holmes

Adventure, Crime, Drama | Streaming: September 23 | IMDb

Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter

When Enola Holmes-Sherlock's teen sister-discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story

Documentary | Streaming: September 22 | IMDb

Starring: Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Feig

STUNTWOMEN: THE UNTOLD HOLLYWOOD STORY is the inspiring untold story about the unsung professionals, their struggles on screen to perform at the highest level, and their fight off-screen to be treated fairly and equally. The movie takes us behind-the-scenes and introduces us to the female stunt performers who drive the action and thrills of Hollywood's biggest blockbuster movies from the silent age of cinema to present day.

September 18

No Escape

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Keegan Allen, Holland Roden, Denzel Whitaker, Ronen Rubinstein, Pasha Lynchnikoff, George Janko, Siya

A social media star travels with his friends to Moscow to capture new content for his successful VLOG. Always pushing the limits and catering to a growing audience, he and his friends enter a cold world of mystery, excess and danger. As the line between real life and social media is blurred, the group must fight to escape, and survive.

Fear PHarm

Horror | Streaming: September 15 | IMDb

Starring: Jenna Burd, Kelly Savanna Deaton, Chris Leary

Four people enter a corn maze for Halloween and are picked off one by one by the twisted family who own the scare attraction.

Cody's Review: File this in the category: It's so bad, it's good. Look, there's no point pulling punches, Fear PHarm is objectively bad — but it's also weirdly fun. If you care about movies, you might be driven nuts by the weak acting, inconsistent pacing, frequent continuity and editing mistakes, and the dialog... omg, the dialog can get pretty bad. However, there are some delightfully self-aware moments that left me wondering if the filmmakers were budding geniuses or just some occasionally lucky idiots. Honestly, I think this would have made an incredible episode of Tales from the Crypt, which would work great if they cut all of the excess establishing shots from the 77 minute runtime. Regardless, if you can deal with or enjoy all of the B movie staples (i.e. countless eye-rolling moments, lots of stolen horror and slasher tropes, and a criminal abuse of the Chekhov's Gun principle), this actually might be worth watching. It's almost worth it just for the chainsaw guy's dialog, which is absolutely artful.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

Animation, Action | Streaming: November 17 | Theaters: (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Matt Lanter, Billy Dee Williams

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Fatman

Action, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: November 17 | IMDb

Starring: Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

To save his declining business, Chris Cringle, also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly skilled assassin, hired by a precocious 12-year-old, after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking.

Monstrum

Horror | Streaming: November 17 | IMDb

Starring: Hyeri Lee, In-kwon Kim, Myung-Min Kim, Woo-sik Choi

In MONSTRUM, a plague has taken over and fear runs rampant in the streets. When rumors of a vicious monster roaming Mount Inwangsan begin to spread, fear turns into panic. In order to quell the rising hysteria, the King brings his most trusted general out of retirement. Joined by his daughter, his right-hand man, and a royal court officer, the general sets out to find and defeat the mysterious creature.

Bang! Bang!

Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: November 17 | IMDb

Starring: Nicole Fahel, Lucas Mogerley, Jordan Knapp

Bang! Bang! is an extreme interpretation of the phrase “actions have consequences” that follows five lawless teenagers as they execute an armed robbery. Outfitted with guns and masked by hoodies and full-face hockey masks, the group sets in motion a life or death struggle. Bang! Bang! is a story of conflict fueled by alcohol and adolescent naivety that ultimately crumbles friendships, destroys trust and leads to irrevocable mayhem. When one victim survives what should have been a fatal gunshot, the group is divided by one question: whose humanity remains?

Dreamland

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: November 17 | IMDb

Starring: Margot Robbie, Travis Fimmel, Garrett Hedlund

A teen bounty hunter is torn between helping or capturing a seductive fugitive bank robber hiding in his small town during the Great Depression.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Comedy, Drama, Family | Streaming: November 19 | IMDb

Starring: Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Sagar, Sam Palladio

When Margaret's Christmas coronation complicates her love life, her double Stacy steps in to save the day. But will a third look-alike ruin their plan?

Vanguard

Action | Streaming: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jackie Chan, Yang Yang, Miya Muqi

Members of a covert security company try to protect an accountant from the world's deadliest mercenary organization.

Run

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen, Onalee Ames

There’s something unnatural about the relationship between Chloe (Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in isolation, controlling every move since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only starting to grasp.

The Forgotten Carols

Musical | Theaters: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Christy Summerhays, Michael McLean, Adrien Swenson

Uncle John recounts the story of Christ's birth to Connie Lou through story and song. See Connie Lou discover what the world has forgotten about Christmas, ultimately opening her heart to the joy of this special season.

Sound of Metal

Drama | Streaming: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci

Metal drummer Ruben begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he thinks his career and life is over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life. After being welcomed and accepted just as he is, Ruben must choose between his new normal and the life he once knew.

Jiu Jitsu

Action, Sci-Fi | Streaming: November 20 | Theaters: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alain Moussi, Frank Grillo, Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos, Juju Chan with Tony Jaa

An ancient order of Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a vicious race of alien invaders in an epic battle for the survival of Earth.

Iron Mask

Action, Adventure, Family | Streaming: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jackie Chan, Jason Flemyng, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Early 1700: Cartographer Jonathan Green (Jason Flemyng) from Forbidden Kingdom (2014) is back to map the Russian Far East. He's forced on to China, where he confronts the Dragon Master et al. The iron masked Russian Czar escapes the Tower of London to a Russian ship.

Hillbilly Elegy

Drama | Streaming: November 24 | IMDb

Starring: Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso, Freida Pinto

A Yale Law student drawn back to his Appalachian hometown reflects on his family's history and his own future.

Evergreen

Drama | Streaming: November 24 (iTunes), December 1 (streaming) | IMDb

Starring: Olivia Grace Applegate, David Bianchi, Tanner Kalina

From writer and director Joe Duca (Her Name Was Jo), Evergreen is an intimate character study of an interfaith couple's relationship over a tumultuous Christmas weekend. Paul (Tanner Kalina, Everybody Wants Some!!), a contemporary Catholic, plans to propose to his girlfriend, while pragmatic Gena (Amanda Maddox, Gripped: Climbing the Killer Pillar) wants to finally take their celibate relationship to the next level. When expectations clash, the two set aside their prior notions and agree to a brutally honest, no-holds-barred weekend of 'question and answer,' unearthing long-buried secrets and manifestations from relationships past.

What Lies Below

Thriller, Sci-Fi | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Ema Horvath, Trey Tucker, Mena Suvari

Liberty, a socially awkward 16-year-old, returns from two months at camp only to be blindsided with the introduction of her Mother’s fiancée, John Smith, whose charm, intelligence, and beauty paint the picture of a man too perfect to be human.

Wander

Action, Crime, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Aaron Eckhart, Katheryn Winnick, Heather Graham, Tommy Lee Jones

Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones and Heather Graham star in the edge-of-your-seat thriller following Arthur Bretnik, a paranoid private investigator with a troubled past. After Bretnik (Eckhart) is hired to investigate a suspicious death in the town of Wander, he becomes convinced the case is linked to the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter.

Billie

Documentary | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Billie Holiday

Documentary on the famed jazz singer, Billie Holiday.

Ammonite

Biography, Drama, Romance | Streaming: December 4 | Theaters: November 13 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Jones

In the 1840s, acclaimed self-taught palaeontologist Mary Anning works alone on the wild and brutal Southern English coastline of Lyme Regis. The days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now hunts for common fossils to sell to rich tourists to support herself and her ailing widowed mother. When one such tourist, Roderick Murchison, arrives in Lyme on the first leg of a European tour, he entrusts Mary with the care of his young wife Charlotte, who is recuperating from a personal tragedy. Mary, whose life is a daily struggle on the poverty line, cannot afford to turn him down but, proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, she clashes with her unwanted guest. They are two women from utterly different worlds. Yet despite the chasm between their social spheres and personalities, Mary and Charlotte discover they can each offer what the other has been searching for: the realisation that they are not alone. It is the beginning of a passionate and all-consuming love affair that will defy all social bounds and alter the course of both lives irrevocably.

Luxor

Drama, Romance | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Michael Landes, Shirin Redha

When British aid worker Hana returns to the ancient city of Luxor, she meets former lover Sultan. As she wanders, haunted by the familiar place, she struggles to reconcile the choices of the past with the uncertainty of the present.

Smiley Face Killers

Thriller | Streaming: December 8 | IMDb

Starring: Ronen Rubinstein, Mia Serafino, Crispin Glover

As a strange wave of mysterious drownings of male college students plagues the California coast, Jake Graham (Rubinstein) struggles to keep his life together at school. Finding himself stalked by a hooded figure (Glover) driving an unmarked van, Jake fears he may become the next victim in the killers’ horrific spree.

The Planters

Comedy | Streaming: December 8 | Theaters: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Alexandra Kotcheff, Hannah Leder, Phil Parolisi

Awkward telemarketer Martha Plant lives a lonely existence burying treasure and eating split pea soup. When she takes in a vagrant with multiple personalities, she discovers having three friends in one may be more than she can handle.

Wolfwalkers

Animation, Adventure, Family | Streaming: December 11 (Apple TV+) | IMDb

Starring: Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker, Sean Bean

A young apprentice hunter and her father journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Comedy | Streaming: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: Paul Hogan, John Cleese, Chevy Chase, Luke Hemsworth, Mel Gibson, Olivia Newton-John

Retired in L.A. and overshadowed by his Crocodile Dundee character, Hogan is offered a knighthood by the Queen of England. But before he can accept it, Hogan gets caught up in a series of comical scandals that dominate gossip shows and social media feeds. Can he keep his reputation clean long enough to hang onto his prize — and his dignity? Hilarious celebrity co-stars include Chevy Chase, John Cleese, Olivia Newton-John, and more!

The Beach House

Drama, Horror, Mystery | Streaming: December 15 | IMDb

Starring: Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, Maryann Nagel, Jake Weber

Hoping to reignite their relationship, college students Emily (Liberato) and Randall (Le Gros) arrive at their weekend getaway only to discover a peculiar older couple already staying there. They all agree to share the home but, after an indulgent night of partying, they’re awoken to a living nightmare of apocalyptic proportions. A mysterious airborne microbe has infected the water and it’s making its way to the house.

Tenet

Action, Sci-Fi | Streaming: December 15 | Theaters: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Death on the Nile

Crime, Drama, Mystery | Theaters: December 18 | IMDb

Starring: Sophie Okonedo, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot

Detective Hercule Poirot investigates the murder of a young heiress aboard a cruise ship on the Nile River.

Breach

Sci-fi, Action | Streaming: December 18 | IMDb

Starring: Cody Kearsley, Bruce Willis, Rachel Nichols, Thomas Jane

Bruce Willis stars in the action-packed, Sci-fi thriller. Fleeing a devastating plague on Earth, an interstellar ark comes under attack from a new threat; a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what is left of humanity.

Zombie Bro

Comedy, Family, Fantasy | Streaming: December 29 | IMDb

Starring: Lauren Grego, Anthony Taufa, Cooper Flynn

They say blood is thicker than water, but does infected zombie blood count? When Francine (Lauren Grego) catches her brother, Teddie (Cooper Flynn), in the act of a zombie attack, she must convince her parents that they’re in danger and - worst of all - that they have to find a way to get rid of her brother. Along the way, Francine learns how to defend herself, make a best friend for life and become closer to her idol, her father.

American Dream

Drama | Streaming: January 12 | IMDb

Starring: Michiel Huisman, Luke Bracey, Nick Stahl

Academy Award®-winning cinematographer Janusz Kaminski (Saving Private Ryan) directs this intense thriller about the brutal struggle for success. Desperate for cash, entrepreneurs Scott (Luke Bracey, Point Break [2015]) and Nicky (Michiel Huisman, “Game of Thrones”) turn to Russian mobster Yuri (Nick Stahl, Sin City). After they refuse the funding he offers, Yuri gets revenge by trying to take over their construction project. The partners are terrified, until Nicky’s tough Russian girlfriend, Ana, decides to take action herself.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

Let Him Go

Crime, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Lesley Manville

Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas.

Freaky

Comedy, Horror, Thriller | Theaters: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Alan Ruck

Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler spends her days trying to survive high school and the cruel actions of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the latest target of the Butcher, the town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When the Butcher's mystical dagger causes him and Millie to magically switch bodies, the frightened teen learns she has just 24 hours to get her identity back before she looks like a middle-aged maniac forever.

