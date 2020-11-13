They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and there sure is plenty of it to go around in the tech sphere. Having borrowed heavily from Instagram's Stories for its Previews section, Netflix is now turning its attention to TikTok for a new type of preview stream it's calling 'Fast Laughs.'

Much like the embattled TikTok, 'Fast Laughs' consists of short video snippets in a vertically swiped feed. While TikTok shorts are typically amateur creations featuring dancing or voiceovers, 'Fast Laughs' on Netflix are simply excerpts from its many shows in which a zinger is dropped or something especially funny happens.

Here’s the full intro explaining this new Netflix feature... pic.twitter.com/T7OriLUHd8 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 12, 2020

Industry commentator Matt Navarra shows us what to expect on Twitter (above). The short clips come from comedy shows such as Friends, Bojack Horseman, and Big Mouth, as well as drawing from the app's numerous stand-up specials. Aside from the vertical scrolling nature, other aspects of TikTok's interface have also been swiped — a row of buttons on the right-hand side allows for reactions, shares, and Netflix-specific functions such as adding to your list or simply playing the source material.

According to Netflix (via TechCrunch), the new feature was tested with a limited number of users earlier this year and is now being rolled out more widely in the US, UK, and a few other markets. Unfortunately, it looks like it's iOS-only for the time being. Android users will have to wait a little longer before they can "Tap, Swipe, LOL."