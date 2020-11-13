We're fast approaching Black Friday, every major retailer's favorite day of the year. There are sure to be savings of all sorts popping up on the big day, but we've got the list of sales you can expect to see on Nest products in advance — and there are some deals you can't afford to miss.

Google is going to be offering sales on pretty much all of its headlining Nest products, including the new Nest Audio speaker, the Nest Hub, and the Nest Learning Thermostat. Even Google Home Max, the sole product that hasn't even been updated with Nest branding, sees significant savings of $150 off.

Some of Nest's most popular smart home products like the Nest Hello camera and Nest Learning Thermostat will be on sale as well. If you've been looking to upgrade to Nest Wifi, you can save up to $208 by buying a pack of three — that's pretty awesome. The full breakdown is listed below.

Nest Audio - Buy 2 and save $30

Nest Hub - $40 off

Nest Hub Max - $50 off

Google Home Max - $150 off

Nest Hello - $50 off

Nest Learning Thermostat - $50 off

Nest Wifi - Buy more, save more: $30 off 1pk ($139) $119 off 2pk ($219) $208 off 3pk ($299)



These deals will be available at major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more — if one store happens to run out of stock, just check another. But wait until November 22, because that's the day these deals drop. Once they roll out, you'll have until December 2 to take advantage of the ones you're interested in buying. We'll update this post once the discounted prices go live later this month.