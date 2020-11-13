When unused marketing copy for the Nest Audio speaker was spotted in Google Search last week, it suggested a feature that hadn't previously been touted. Like Amazon's Echo speakers with Fire TV and Apple's HomePod with Apple TV (soon), Nest Audios were said to be capable of pairing up with the new Chromecast with Google TV to create a home theater sound system. Google now appears to have confirmed that this is coming.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a Google spokeswoman admitted that the company is working on home theater integration for the Nest Audio, although no timeline was given for its launch. It's also unclear if this would apply only to the most recent Nest Audio speaker or previous models from the range such as the Nest Mini, although the former seems more likely. It's also uncertain if this will apply only to Google's latest Chromecast or if older generations will also be updated.

Home theater functionality was vociferously requested for the Google Home Max given its large size and stellar sound quality, but that never materialized. A pair of Nest Audio speakers would make for a decent home theater solution, even if other products are not updated with support. That the feature was used in marketing copy at all suggests it should be nearly ready for primetime, so hopefully, we won't have to wait too long for Google to roll it out.