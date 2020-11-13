Workspaces with Google Chat have had to ride along as this fairly new service slowly got its bearings with basic features and integrations. We've come to another couple of waypoints here: users will be able to pin Chat threads to the top of their Gmail view and schedule Google Calendar events right from the app.

For event scheduling, users will see a new calendar icon below their text bar that they can press to get something going. On desktop, the drafter will appear in a pane on the right side of the window. Mobile users will be taken to the Calendar app.

The thread pinning feature is fairly simple: click on the overflow icon for the chat you want to keep in mind and select the new Pin button.

The Calendar button rollout will take up to 15 days while the pin feature will only take as many as three.