Samsung released its newest budget Android tablet last month, the Tab A7. It was already a good deal when it launched at $230 for 32GB storage, but now you can buy the upgraded 64GB model for just $199.99.

The model on sale has a 10.4-inch 200 x 1200 LCD screen, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, 3GB RAM, and 64GB of storage (with microSD support). That's more than enough horsepower for media streaming and basic games. It comes with Android 10, and it should get an update to Android 11, if previous A-series tablets are any indication.

You can buy the tablet from the link below. The cheaper 32GB model is also on sale for $169, a savings of $61 from the original price, but it has been at that level for a while.