Samsung's Note phones are some of the most powerful devices around, and right now you can snag some major savings on the Note20 and Note20 Ultra. Microsoft is currently offering the standard Note20 for just $749.99 and the Note20 Ultra for $999.99 — some of the lowest prices we've seen on these two daily driver-worthy devices.

The Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra are both great phones, packing premium Samsung features (like the S Pen!) and super-powered specs. Both utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ processor, although the Note20 Ultra bumps the standard Note20's 8GB of RAM up to 12GB. The Note2o Ultra is generally a slight step up in all ways from the base Note20, but both phones offer triple camera systems with main, telephoto, and wide-angle lenses. Another thing they share? 5G connectivity. 😎 Check out the full rundown on their similarities and differences over here.

Along with the phones, you can also bundle in additional discounted accessories as well, like a wireless charging pad or Galaxy Buds. There's also an option to add a Microsoft 365 plan, but c'mon, you're probably not going to take them up on that.

If you're ready to explore the world of the Galaxy Note20 or Note20 Ultra, head over to Microsoft's store now and check out the savings for yourself.