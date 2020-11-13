Google introduced dark mode with Android 1o last year, but it's taking a while to update all of its apps with support for the feature. Google Maps started rolling out dark theme just a couple months ago. Now Google Analytics is joining the lights-out league with a dark theme of its own — plus a few other new features.

In version 4.1, the Analytics app sports a nifty new night mode that finally makes it feel at home alongside other apps with the feature enabled. Every screen of the app has been drenched in blacks and grays in order to save your retinas at night. In the settings, you can choose to manually enable the light or dark themes, as well as have the app match the system theme.

Unfortunately, the gesture navigation bar still isn't set to transparent.

Earlier this summer, Google rolled out a material theme makeover to Analytics which put together the building blocks that this dark theme is based on. It's a bit late, but there are a few other new features included in this update as well: Users can now import dashboards from the previous version, add custom dimensions and metrics, and quickly swap between Google accounts from any screen of the app. Data is refreshed automatically now also, so there's no more need to manually update it.

You can download version 4.1 of Google Analytics now from APK Mirror, or from the Play Store once it starts rolling out there, to get that dark mode goodness.