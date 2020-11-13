Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's the end of the week, which means it's time once again to check out the current app and game sales available on the Play Store. The first notable sale I'd like to mention is for Dead Cells, one of the best Metroidvania roguelikes on the platform. The next sale I'd like to point out is for This Is the Police, a strategy/adventure game that lets you fill the role of a gritty cop. Lastly, I'd like to point people towards Catherine the Vampire, an enjoyable point and click adventure game that's currently free. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games