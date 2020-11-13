Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's the end of the week, which means it's time once again to check out the current app and game sales available on the Play Store. The first notable sale I'd like to mention is for Dead Cells, one of the best Metroidvania roguelikes on the platform. The next sale I'd like to point out is for This Is the Police, a strategy/adventure game that lets you fill the role of a gritty cop. Lastly, I'd like to point people towards Catherine the Vampire, an enjoyable point and click adventure game that's currently free. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Learn Computer Science, IT, Programming(Coding) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Music Player Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Power Audio Pro: Music Player $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BabyBook Journal - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Redeemer - free promocodes & paid apps sales $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WOW Volume Manager - App volume control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pachoink! $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- G'Luck! 🍩 2D platformer game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Shooter : Hunter Of Zombie World -Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Survival Derby 3D - car racing & running game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Underwater Knife Hit - Throw Knife Hit Target $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- LeagueMon VIP - League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 11 hours
- Xperia Theme - Falling Flowers Red $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Xperia Theme - Osaka Castle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- RE Equalizer 10-Band $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- ADSB Receiver Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guitar Engineer $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tinnitus Therapy - Stop the ringing in your ears $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Folder Lock Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 11 hours
- 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aporkalypse - Pigs of Doom $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- infeCCt - addictive puzzle fun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 25 Maps PREMIUM - RPG $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aquarium Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Cells $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Devyne: Saga (text-based Adventure RPG) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Labyrinth of the Witch DX $11.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pegs - Solitaire - Solo Halma (Boardgame) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Olympia - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One4KWGT Reloaded - widgets for KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Circa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Limitless Fluo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Merry Christmas 2020 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Olympia Sticker - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Paint - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
