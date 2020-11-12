As the year comes to an end, it's traditional for YouTube to release a Rewind video: a summation of popular creators, events, and trends that stood out during the previous 12 months. This year is not just any year, though, and it looks like YouTube has decided we'll all be better off without having to relive the events of 2020.

The announcement was issued on Twitter just a day after the company experienced widespread outages. In the statement, YouTube said that Rewind has always been meant to be a celebration of its users, but that celebrating wouldn't feel right at a time when the world are still combating a global pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than a million people so far.

Rewind videos are tough to make, even without the influence of COVID-19. In the past, people have ridiculed YouTube's efforts for being too cringe (or not cringe enough), and it's hard to summarize an entire year in a way that will please everyone. You can check out past attempts here; they're kind of like opening really embarrassing time capsules.

I can imagine producing a 2020 Rewind that acknowledges the difficulties this year has brought while also incorporating some hopefulness into the mix — but maybe it's better to play it safe and not attempt to break 2018 Rewind's record as the most disliked video of all time.