Google loves to bundle all kinds of perks with its subscriptions, and a free Stadia Premiere Edition worth $100 is the latest generous gift lucky YouTube Premium subscribers can receive in the US and UK. We wondered if Google would expand that offer to other countries, and sure enough: A Google support representative told a Redditor that the promo would be available in Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain starting November 16, 2020, which a Google spokesperson confirmed to us.

Once the 16th rolls around, eligible YouTube Premium subscribers in these countries should see a popup in their YouTube app, telling them that they can get a free Stadia Premiere Edition consisting of a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. You might also be able to check your eligibility via the link for the US and UK offer (https://stadia.google.com/SdFGljSduV5z), but there's a possibility that other countries will get their own URLs.

Credit: u/mnkys

A screenshot shared by a UK Twitter user tells us that you have to be a paying Premium member since November 6, so if you thought you could just sign up for the service's free trial right now, you might be out of luck. We'll give you an update once we have specific terms and conditions for the new countries, though it's very likely that they will be identical, as a Google spokesperson tells us that they "can confirm that in those countries the promotion will go live on 11/16. The end date remains the same and as always, *while supplies last."