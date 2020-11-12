Another month, another security patch slowly coming to carrier-locked Samsung phones while handsets around the world have already started getting the update in October. This time around, the Verizon Galaxy Note20 series and the AT&T Galaxy Fold are the first carrier-locked devices in line to receive the update.
The November patch is fairly small at about 200MB for the Galaxy Fold, and it doesn't include any changes other than the latest security updates. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 is already in advanced testing stages, but it'll take a while until this exciting update hits phones.
Here are all the carrier-locked Samsung devices that have received the latest firmware:
Galaxy Note20 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note20 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N986USQS1BTJ8, released November 10.
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N981USQS1BTJ8, released November 10.
Galaxy Fold
- AT&T: QP1A.190711.020.F900USQS4CTJ5, 207MB, released November 10.
Head to your Samsung phone's settings and look for the system update entry to see if you can already download the latest release. Keep in mind that as always, the patch is rolling out in stages, so it might take some time until it hits your handset.
