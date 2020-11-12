Google debuted a number of new camera features with the Pixel 5, including a completely revamped interface for the app. Version 8.0 shipped on the new Pixel phones, but some users who tried to install the APK manually ran into trouble. Luckily, it looks like Google is starting to bring the overhauled camera app to older Pixels with v8.1.

A Pixel 4 XL user on Twitter has confirmed that they've received the update through the Play Store. It's unclear if Google is releasing this for all older devices now, or merely starting with the 4 XL. The update doesn't include all of the new camera features found on newer Pixel devices, but it does bring the refined interface. Better zoom controls, a wide-angle portrait mode, and a few more small changes should be onboard as well.

Google Camera 8.1 is available to download from APK Mirror now, although it looks like the update still fails to install on older Pixel devices. If that's the case for you, don't worry — you should receive the update via the Play Store before too long.