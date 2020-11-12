Pokémon Go might not be as popular as it was at launch, but it still has a massive player base across Android and iOS. However, you've never been able to transfer Pokémon caught in Go to other games, even though official transfer tools (starting with Pokémon Bank) have existed for years. Thankfully, that's finally changing.

Pokémon Go is rolling out the ability to transfer your catches to Pokémon Home, the most recent cloud service for moving and storing Pokémon. With the new integration, you can theoretically move your catches to Pokémon Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch, as long as those games support the specific Pokémon you're trying to transfer.

How transferring Pokémon works across all games (Source: Reddit)

However, the new feature isn't a perfect solution. Pokémon moved from Go to Home can't be moved back — it's a one-way trip. Pokémon Go also limits how many transfers you can do with 'Transporter Energy.' The amount of energy you need depends on how high-level your catches are, with small Pokémon taking up as little as 10 energy, and Shinies/Legendaries requiring as much as 1,990 energy each. In true free-to-play fashion, the transporter also takes time to recharge, unless you spend real-life money on PokéCoins.

The transfer ability is now rolling out to Level 40 players, and will become more widely available over time. It's also worth noting that Pokémon Home is a paid service if you want to store more than 30 creatures.