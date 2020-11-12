A Nokia-branded Android TV set-top box is coming to Europe. Called the Streaming Box 8000, the new device won't actually have anything to do with Nokia or HMD Global, who makes the Nokia-branded Android phones we're all used to now. It costs 100€, but what sets it apart from the masses of cheaper dongles is its faster chipset and a ton of ports.

The Streaming Box 8000 previously leaked courtesy of German news site Golem and @androidtv_rumors. It has the expected HDMI connection for plugging into your TV, but it also has built-in Ethernet, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a USB Type-C port, plus an optical audio and AV-out socket. It has an Amlogic S905X3 chipset and runs Android TV 10 (no Google TV interface in sight yet). It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and 4K display resolutions. There's no word on Dolby HDR support, but the hardware should theoretically be able to handle it.

The backlit remote packs more buttons than we're used to seeing in Android TV set-top devices these days, with a full number pad, separate volume and channel controls, the full suite of playback controls, a D-pad flanked by navigational controls, four color-coded keys, plus dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play all included. (Those apps plus Disney+ are pre-installed.)

The Streaming Box 8000 is made by StreamView, an Austrian company, who has licensed the Nokia name (in the same vein as HMD Global) for streaming devices, so we may see more models land in the future. The Streaming Box 8000 is available for €100. Shipping is free across the EU. With StreamView licensing the Nokia brand in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia only, we suspect it won't come to the US.