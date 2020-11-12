Luxury watch brand Montblanc announced its Summit 2+ smartwatch back in March. The Wear OS watch is now available to order from Verizon for an eye-boggling $1,170. It doesn't offer much that really stands out except for two things: built-in LTE connectivity and a price tag that's higher than anybody should probably pay.

With a single gig of RAM, 8GB of storage, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, the Summit 2+ is perfectly adequate compared to most other Wear OS smartwatches. However, you'll have to pony up a whopping $1,170 to order it from Verizon. That's more than most smartphones that come with huge AMOLED displays, multiple cameras, and more powerful processing power.

One of the reasons for the high price is likely the fact that the Summit 2+ is one of the first Wear OS watches with eSIM support. It works with Verizon's 4G network — no 5G here — to let users stream music, make calls, and send texts right from the wearable. If that's worth $1,170 to you (or you just want to gawk at a watch that's probably worth more than your phone), then check out the listing over on Verizon's website.