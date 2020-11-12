You can't really beat the convenience of true wireless earbuds — they're portable, lightweight, and these days you can get an insane amount of playtime out of them. Oftentimes they can run a bit on the steep side, though. TCL has a solution for that: its ACTV500TWS true wireless earbuds are on sale today for just $60 ($40 off) on Amazon.

TCL advertises the ACTV500TWS as "workout earbuds," and includes several features you'll want if you'll be using them on the move. The company states that the buds are packed with powerful 6mm drivers, allowing for clear sound and thumping bass. You'll also get foam tips that TCL says naturally conform to your ears to provide comfort and a stable fit. A charge can last up to 33 hours with the included charging case, and with Bluetooth 5.0, you should get a fast and strong connection. The earbuds are also IPX7-rated, so you won't need to worry about rain or sweat while you're getting your workout in.

If you're looking for a pair of workout headphones, or just looking to listen while sitting around the house, it's hard to beat this price for decent true wireless earbuds. Pick up a pair of TCL ACTV500TWS for just $60 ($40 off) at Amazon today.