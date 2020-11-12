Google released the Pixel Stand in 2018, alongside the first Pixels with wireless charging (the 3 and 3 XL). It has gone on sale a few times since then, but now you can get one for just $53 from Amazon. That's a savings of $26 from the usual price.

The Pixel Stand is a Qi wireless charging dock, capable of charging Pixel phones at up to 11W, and other devices at the standard 5W speed. Pixels switch into a special mode when docked into the Pixel Stand, which can display a photo gallery and manage Do Not Disturb. Check out our full review here for all the details.

There aren't many left in stock from the seller ("Re-Com") as of when this article was published, so if you want one, don't wait too long. You can buy one from the link below.