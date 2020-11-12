Big TVs are better, but they're also usually a lot more expensive. Luckily, Best Buy is offering some super savings on a 70" set from Hisense right now. 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and Android TV baked right in make this television a steal at just $399.99 — a full $250 off the usual MSRP.

This 70" TV is part of Hisense's H65 series offering premium perks like HDR1o support, a voice remote, and Google Assistant integration. Hisense says that this TV delivers "breathtakingly realistic" three-dimensional surround sound thanks to DTS Virtual: X technology. It also comes with good ol' Bluetooth capabilities so that you can connect headphones and watch without disturbing others in the house.

This Hisense set includes pretty much everything you need to supercharge your entertainment experience. If you're ready to start watching content on a screen this big, head over to Best Buy now and place your order — this deal probably won't be sticking around for very long.