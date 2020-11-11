If you own a second-generation Ring Video Doorbell and haven't installed it yet, check to see if you've got the right screws for it: the Consumer Product Safety Commission in conjunction with Health Canada are recalling a total of more than 350,000 units. But unlike a lot of recalls, customers won't need to return their bells to the store.

Amazon-owned Ring alerted the agencies after receiving 85 incident reports where users apparently used typical, sharp-tipped wood screws instead of the flathead security screws provided with the 2019 model kit. Users could damage the included battery and trigger overheating or ignition — 23 doorbells caught fire, causing some property damage and eight cases of minor burns.

Illustration in revised instruction manual for Ring Video Doorbell 2

If you bought a Ring Video Doorbell with model number 5UM5E5 from June through October, you should review a new instruction manual available right now from Ring. You can plug in your product serial number on Ring's support site if you have doubts.

In short, use the screws that come in the box, not ones from your toolbox. If you've done that, well, this recall shouldn't matter to you.