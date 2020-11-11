Nobody likes dead batteries, and today's Amazon sale is trying to help minimize how often you experience them. A bunch of Anker products are on sale with savings up to 53% off and prices starting at just $6.19. Whether you want a full blown portable power bank or just need to stock up on spare cables, this is the sale for you.

A variety of Anker products are on sale today ranging from a fancy HDMI hub ($52.99) to a pack of 24 AAA batteries ($6.19) because apparently Anker makes regular old alkaline batteries now. The USB-C to USB-C cable is a solid option since many phones and laptops use that standard now, and Anker's 60W 10' cable is just $12.99 right now. And if you're looking for a wireless charging stand that's a bit more affordable than other options, the Qi-certified PowerWave Stand is discounted down to a mere $13.99.

These deals won't last long, so make sure to fill that cart and check out quickly. Amazon Prime members get free shipping, and even non-Prime members can get things delivered at no cost if the total purchase price exceeds $25.