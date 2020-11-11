Samsung's software has come a hell of a long way over the years, becoming the only version of Android I consider worth using. The One UI 3 beta, based on Android 11, looks to improve things further in multiple areas across the board, but currently, it's only available on the S20 and Note20 range. However, that's about to change with the company announcing an upcoming beta program for the S10, Note10, Z Flip 5G, and Z Fold 2.

In a post on its South Korean forum, Samsung shared its plans to kick off the beta program in its home country, with other regions in Europe and the US to follow. The S20 and Note20 followed a similar rollout, so no surprises there. All variants of the S10 and Note10 family are included, but the same can't be said for the Z Flip: It seems that the beta will be limited to the newer 5G variant for now, although that could change as we edge closer to release.

According to users on Reddit and the Samsung forum, the rollout has already started for the Note10+, so we should expect these other phones to catch up shortly.