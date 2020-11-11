The OnePlus 5 and 5T haven't received any software updates since May, and that update inexplicably removed image stabilization. We had to wait until September for the company to explain itself, revealing that a critical bug had been found in the communication module and that fixing it involved discussion with carriers, further delaying things. Almost two months after the revelation, OnePlus is finally rolling out a new update to the OnePlus 5, fixing the big bad bug, updating the security patch, and restoring stabilization to the camera.
The return of EIS is probably the best part of the update, considering how impressed we were when it was first released. Other than that, we have the usual fixes and some new gestures due for the 5T. The security patch level has been raised to September, and while that is certainly better than being stuck on May, it's still out of date now that we're in November. Despite the changelog mentioning some features exclusive to the 5T, that phone won't be getting any update love just yet, with the forum post saying that it "will soon follow." Hopefully, this version of "soon" isn't another two months away.
- System
- Fixed the abnormal call recording issue
- Fixed the de-activated alarm issue when the phone was powered off
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020. 09
- Updated GMS package to 2020.08
- Full Screen Gestures
- Back gesture from the bottom of the screen is available (OP5T only)
- Camera
- Electronic Image Stabilization has been added, bringing you the more stable shooting experience
Oxygen OS 10.0.1 will start rolling out today to a small selection of devices, with a wider rollout to follow. Using a VPN to spoof your region won't help you jump the queue this time either, as this staggered rollout isn't location-specific.
